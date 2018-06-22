Curious about composting? Learn more at one of these free L.A. classes

His perception is understandable given all the parameters that are involved in the composting process. Sure, it may seem simple to discard your coffee grounds and banana peels in a compost bin, but how do you get the decomposition formula right? For example, are pricey compost tumblers really necessary? What is the correct ratio of green (nitrogen-rich) to brown (carbon-rich) materials? And what about citrus and dairy … and pet hair?