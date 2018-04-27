Looking for drought-garden inspiration? This L.A.-area tour is for you

"The owners wanted something drought tolerant and low maintenance, but they wanted color, too," says garden designer Kenny Kim. So he kept the stacked-stone walls and Chinese elm, trimmed the privet hedge, added boxwood, then replaced a neglected lawn and overgrown shrubs with sedums, echeverias, aeoniums and agaves mulched with gravel. Working a section at a time between swaths of river rock, he also made room for barrel cactus, red-blooming euphorbia and, most recently, an orchard including loquat, persimmon, pineapple guava and fig trees.