Great gifts for the home

Moderniste table lamp

This collaboration between restaurant and interior designer Wendy Haworth (Gracias Madre, Winsome, Cafe Gratitude locations) and furniture designer/fabricator Michael Towey of the California Workshop offers soft light with sophisticated geometry and pattern play. $325. thecaliforniaworkshop.com

Travel-inspired throws

Casual throws from the Portland, Ore., company Seek and Swoon are intended to capture the essence of locations around the world (Paris, Iceland, Sedona) while providing warmth and comfort. $165. seekandswoon.com

Hand-made Chilean pillows

Sonoma County-based Catalina Marin travels regularly to the remote island of Chiloé in her native Chile to collaborate with wool harvesters and master weavers on Treko, her new line of textiles and home goods. The project also helps preserve traditional techniques, all updated through a contemporary California-honed aesthetic lens. Starting at $160. trekochile.com, departmentofartisans.com

L.A.-inspired dishes

Sheldon Ceramics' "Silverlake" collection comes in soft, neutral shades ranging from white to black, all handmade in ceramicist Peter Sheldon's studio near DTLA. Starting at $30. sheldonceramics.com

Hurricane candle holders

Interlude Home's glass and gold finish-iron hurricane lamps add a touch of glam and texture to the holiday table. Available at HD Buttercup locations and online. $285. interludehome.com, hdbuttercup.com

Faux plant kit

Scout Regalia's plywood Flat Plant kit is perfect those who can't manage to care for even the lowest maintenance plants and for people who want DIY fun and decorative cheer. Paint the pieces and assemble the basic parts for some lively green, and don't worry about the watering. Starting at $40. scoutregalia.com

Fireplace matches

Blingy note card sets and other paper goods from the Social Type on Sunset Boulevard are part throwback to rituals of the pre-digital era, part social media bait. The welcoming shop offers its own designs on stationery and stocking stuffers, such as fireplace matches. Starting at $16. thesocialtype.com

Denim oven mitt

Ulrich "Ubi" Simpson of the San Francisco denim brand UBI-IND has merged his textile expertise with extensive home cooking experiences to develop the Mi Cocina line. Durable selvedge denim oven mitts, pot holders and pan handle holders allow you safely manage even the hottest of cast iron pans, while Mi Cocina's chambray napkins and placemats make for an unfussy yet stylish tabletop. Starting at $16.75. ubi-ind.com

Tea cups

Sweets maven and tea connoisseur Valerie Gordon has collaborated with area artists Jennifer Cheung and Yoko Kanayama on a line of Japanese-inspired, handmade tea cups available at Valerie Confections' Echo Park cafe. Combine handmade vessels with Gordon's famed chocolate and baked treats and hand-selected teas. 1665 Echo Park Ave. $25 each.

Eco-friendly bag

Cheers to practical, sturdy Rewilder brand bags made from repurposed beer brewing filters by an architect and fashion industry vet. Each is constructed in Hollywood from materials that would otherwise sit in a landfill, including climbing ropes collected from gyms around the city. The Cornerstone style bag is particularly roomy and versatile. Starting at $212. rewilder.com

Miniature planters

Small-scale handmade cactus planters by North Carolina-based Tierra Sol Studio are just the thing for plant killers who are plant lovers. Starting at $16. tierrasolstudio.com

Stained glass panels

Los Angeles-based stained glass artist David Scheid has created a colorful series of stained glass panels for Edible Gardens LA. The panels measure 13 inches long by 7.5 inches wide and come in three color waves. $365. ediblegardensla.com; davidscheidstainedglass.com

CALA teaware

After researching tea traditions around the world, local designers NotNeutral debut the CALA tea collection, a four-piece tea set that includes a modern porcelain teapot, Asian-inspired teacups in two sizes, and a Western-style teacup and saucer. Made of fine porcelain, the teapot is dishwasher and microwave-safe, gift boxed, and sells for $50. The CALA teapot will also be available for special order in both iron and silver. notneutral.com

Customized mural

Online service Paintzen can tailor a mural just for you. So, how about turning your favorite football fan’s TV room into an arena by lining the walls with a football field? About $2,200, including installation. paintzen.com

Serving bowl

Colleen Hennessey Clayworks’ simple, functional ceramics are inspired by the former chef’s experiences growing and cooking food. The handsome 11-inch serving bowl, glazed in a matte speckled pale gray with a swathe of milky white, will do double duty as a bowl for serving or displaying fresh produce. $140. colleenhennessey.net

Mud cloth throw pillows

These graphic black and white pillows by Artisans of Segou in Mali, crafted from hand-spun organic cotton and fermented mud from the Niger River, will go with any home décor. $125. the-citizenry.com

Los Hermanos Calavera

Adorable wood sculptures designed by Miguel and Ilse Silva will add a bit of whimsy to bookcases or side tables. In walnut or mahogany with a red oak heart and maple face. $347 a piece; $1,297 for a set of four. www.wooda.co

Capitol Records model

Architecture and music fans alike will appreciate Chisel & Mouse’s architectural model of the iconic Capitol Records building in Los Angeles. Other models, which can be hung on a wall or used as a bookend, include the Hollywood Bowl, Fenway Park and the National Theatre. Around $270. chiselandmouse.com

Arashi pillows

Organic cotton sateen pillows by Los Angeles-based fiber artist Niki Livingston of Lookout & Wonderland will make you want to take one of Livingston’s indigo and natural dye workshops. $120. lookoutandwonderland.com

Lady Sculpture 6

Glendale-based ceramist Rami Kim’s whimsical floating head and cat ceramic sculpture will charm the cat lover on your list. $180. shop-generalstore.com; ramiskim.com

Tea towel set

Heath has partnered with House Industries to create a ceramic clock motif that is screen printed on 100% cotton flour sack tea towels. For those who like to do everything in style — even washing dishes. $34 for a set of three. heathceramics.com

Grateful glasses

Give thanks daily with a set of four glasses illustrated with “Thanks” and “Giving” by Los Angeles designers Robert and Cortney Novogratz and the Sisters of Los Angeles. $56 for a set of four. shopthenovogratz.com

Marfa shower curtain

Inspired by abstract color studies and minimalist art, Michael and Lisa of Brooklyn-based Quiet Town Home have created a shower curtain based on American quilting traditions. Each curtain is hand cut and sewn with a clean finish and each grommet is hand pressed for extra durability. $198. quiettownhome.com; westelm.com

Bolinas beach towels

Great for wrapping up in — or stretching out on. Coyuchi’s towels are generously sized, and woven with colorful, organic cotton. Perfect for all seasons. $78. coyuchi.com

Infinite Rose Cube

The Infinite Rose Cube from Only Roses in Beverly Hills features nine Infinite Roses — Ecuadorian roses that have been preserved, do not require water and maintain their beauty for up to a year — presented in a black crystal vase. $255. only-roses.com

Aromapod diffuser

We got a whiff of Aromatech’s home scent diffusers at Dwell on Design in June and liked what we smelled. The small Aromapod diffuser will transform your space by purifying the air while diffusing essential and aroma oils. $129. Essential and aroma oils — including citrus and vanilla — range from $16 to $35. aromatechscent.com

Linen napkins

Colorful 100% linen napkins by Bay Area-based Studiopatro for Heath take inspiration from architect Gio Ponti, and boy can they multi-task: They can go from dinner parties to everyday dining. Machine wash and dry. $22. heathceramics.com

Pop art mirror

A modern rainbow from the new CB2 Fred Segal collection, with glossy white lacquer. You can hang vertically or horizontally. Or, you can combine two and end up with a full circle. $299. cb2.com

Deco handle tray

Made from solid mango wood, West Elm’s brass-finished handled trays manage to blend industrial- and deco-inspired styles. You’ll find yourself using them for everything from organizing your desk to breakfast in bed. Starting at $59. westelm.com

Neon cactus light

A retro-inspired neon light adds a bit of greenery to your interiors courtesy of four AAA batteries or a USB cable, which is included. $29.50. pottedstore.com

Stoneware bird bath

Glazed in light aqua and hung with a natural manila rope, the J Schatz stoneware bird bath will give the birder on your list endless opportunities for bird watching at home. $250. jschatz.com

Harry Potter for PB Teen

Add magic to your interiors with something from the new Harry Potter line for PB Teen: The framed Harry Potter wanted poster, an iconic image from the Ministry of Magic. $79. pbteen.com

Corkframe pinboard

Practical and elegant, the corkframe pinboard is just the thing for pin-up to-do lists, reminders, photos and anything else you want to stay top of mind. Includes a mounting guide and brackets and a metal tin containing 20 steel pushpins. Available in landscape, portrait and square sizes. $100 to $155. dwr.com

For the wall

Give the gift of art this holiday season with limited-edition prints exclusive to the recently launched Limited by Saatchi Art. The best part is they start at $75. limited.saatchiart.com

