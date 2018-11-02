Why woodworker (and actor) Nick Offerman wants you to unleash your inner crafter

I’m thrilled with the way my shop is running. We employ two men, three women and one gender noncomforming woman. I’d love people to check out our website for the holidays. We try to make it all Offerman-flavored. If people have a look, they can have a giggle. Also, one thing I’d like to point out — and “Making It” does a good job of this — our products are not gender specific. The stereotype that if something requires a hammer and saw it means Dad made it are such silly and dumb arbitrary rules. To no effort of my own, I’ve always had more women in the shop than men. Some of the best sewers and knitters and cooks I know are straight men. Look at Billy Kheel. He’s an amazing athletic guy from Boston who sews things from felt. I love the fluidity of the world, and I love to see it blend in to the staunch traditions of craft.