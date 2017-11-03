Gifts for guys and gals who are always on the go

Do you have someone on your gift list who has wanderlust in his or her heart? We’ve got just the gift.

More gift guides: Kids Tech Fashion Garden Food More

Castle escape

Kilkea Castle, opening in 2018, offers a two-night stay in the 800-year-old castle that includes two breakfasts, one dinner at Hermione’s Restaurant, a round of golf and a full day of trout fishing on the River Greese. $540 per person. kilkeacastle.ie

George Munday / Design Pics / Getty Images/Perspectives

Touch typing to go

This lightweight, rugged pocket-sized folding Bluetooth keyboard from iClever features a touchpad and can pair with up to three smart devices simultaneously. $49.99. iclever.com

Gift wrap a trip to London

Embark on a Bond-like London Escape: Rosewood’s three-night Aston Martin Discovery experience transports guests, via private helicopter, to Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters to create a custom DB11 V12 coupe — that you get to keep, of course — and enjoy a performance training session. $256,200. rosewoodhotels.com

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Cruise Australia’s Great Barrier Reef

Coral Expeditions’ four-night Northern Reef itinerary includes all meals and stops at Lizard Island, Cooktown and the Ribbon Reefs in a cozy setting. (There’s a 44-passenger maximum.) $1,699 per person. coralexpeditions.com

Coral Expeditions

Glamping, L.A. style

Camp in a chandelier-adorned 16-foot-wide, 10-foot-tall tent on the Beverly Wilshire’s Veranda Suite’s balcony. That’s rooftop glamping — Beverly Hills style. Add-ons include Gold-leafed Campfire S’mores. From $3,500. Call to book: (310) 275-5200. fourseasons.com

Abran Rubiner / Courtesy of Beve

Family wilderness retreat

Since 1932, families have sought the healing waters at Capon Springs Resort in the West Virginia wilderness. Meals are included and kids run free at the family-owned-and-operated resort two hours outside Washington, D.C. From $108 per night per adult, $50 per night per child. caponsprings.net

Julie Schmidt / Capon Springs Re

The ultimate gift card

One gift card, three Hawaiian hotels: Prince Resorts Hawaii gift cards are good at three luxury properties: Mauna Kea Beach and Hapuna Beach on the Big Island and Prince Waikiki on Oahu. Starting at $25. shop.princeresortshawaii.com

1 gift card, 3 Hawaiian hotels: Prince Resorts Hawaii gift cards are good three properties: Mauna Kea Beach and Hapuna Beach on the Big Island and Prince Waikiki on Oahu. $25-$1,000 http://shop.princeresortshawaii.com Prince Resorts Hawaii

Watch your weight

Delsey's Cruise Lite Softside 25-inch Spinner Suiter Trolley features an overweight indicator in the side handle to alert you if the bag exceeds 50 pounds. $180. shop.delsey.com

Delsey

Stuff it

Thule’s 22-inch, 7-pound Subterra Carry-on has a unique compression panel that ratchets down to help stow more. $280. thule.com

Stuff me: Thule's 22-inch, 7 pound Subterra Carry-on has a unique compression panel that ratchets down to help stow more. $280 www.thule.com/en-us/us/luggage Thule

Room for everything

The Everyday bag’s FlexFold dividers help it multitask backpack from photo shoots to the office. From cameras to drones or a 15-inch laptop, it has room for almost anything. $260. peakdesign.com

Peak Design

Take a hike

Osprey’s lightweight 30-liter Tempest (for women) or 33-liter Talon (for men) backpack offer multiple pockets, a comfy hip belt and an AirScape back panel for breathability. $140. ospreypacks.com

Osprey

Sip and go

Matador’s HydroLite Packable Filtration Backpack has a 2-liter HydraPak reservoir and a Sawyer MINI in-line filter to provide clean drinking water no matter where you are. $190. matadorup.com

Matador

Stylish carry-all

The eye-catching Birdie Bag glides between gym, plane and train with a ventilated shoe compartment and interior pockets for a laptop, a water bottle and more. $198. jemmabag.com

Jemma

Compression socks

Sockwell socks feature a merino wool blend that offer firm or moderate therapeutic graduated compression to help protect travelers from blood clots on a long flight. $24.99. sockwell.us.com

Sockwell

Eco-friendly jacket

Columbia Sportwear Company

Upgrade your seat

Washable NiceSeats easily stretch over plane or train seats (first class to coach) to stylishly protect travelers from germs left behind by prior passengers. $40. niceseats.net

&nsbp; Vanessa Stump / NiceSeats

Stay healthy on the road

A healthy probiotic supplement designed by gastroenterologist, Roshini Raj, M.D. with three probiotic strains, Vitamin C and Ceramides (a protective skin lipid). $39. tula.com

Tula

Age-defying sunscreen

Stem Cellular CC Cream is an 30 SPF sunscreen made with certified organic ingredients. Available in five shades, it offers sun protection, color correction and is said to reduce the appearance of fine lines. $39. juicebeauty.com

Keny Silva / Juice Beauty

Power, and light

Power Practical’s Pronto is a 10,000 mAh USB battery with two 2.4A (12W) outputs and a built-in LED lantern. $39.99. powerpractical.com

Power Practical

Steady shooting

Olloclip’s Filmer’s Kit provides 5 iPhone lenses (including for the 7/7+ and 8/8+), an articulated grip for smoother video and an Incase protective shell. $200. olloclip.com

Tim DeBrincat / Olloclip

Hanging habitat

Combine a water-resistant hammock with a 5-foot diameter treehouse, and you have the spacious easy-to-assemble TreePod Cabana. Its transparent mesh walls make it a breezy place to relax. $220. mytreepod.com

Aaron Najera / TreePod

Packable boat

The Beach LT from Oru Kayak quickly unfolds from a large suitcase into a 12-foot kayak. Weight: 26 pounds. $1,299. orukayak.com

Oru Kayak