Steal from the pros at 'Renovation Innovation' home tour

When it comes to home renovation, architects and designers are a great resource for ideas on improving our living spaces.

Learn from several noted architecture firms — and one designer — at the self-guided “Renovation Innovation: 2017 de LaB Home Tour” on April 2.

The tour features five updated contemporary homes in Echo Park, Silver Lake and Los Feliz designed by Bestor Architecture, Tom Marble, LA Design Group and Mexico City-based Productora.

The homes range from a 1965 midcentury home that was badly in need of an update in Los Feliz Estates to a Silver Lake duplex that, once transformed, is filled with angles.

But not all of the best ideas come from licensed architects. When a fire destroyed Casey Caplowe’s Echo Park home, the co-founder and chief creative officer of GOOD decided to design his dream home himself.

See the results for yourself on April 2.

‘Renovation Innovation: 2017 de LaB Home Tour’

When: Noon to 4 p.m. April 2

Where: Tour goers will receive an email with addresses and a map to all locations

Cost: $50. Note: The tour is not handicap accessible, as some of the houses will require steep stair climbs. No children under 12.

Info: designeastoflabrea.org

lisa.boone@latimes.com

Twitter: @lisaboone19

