Live chat: Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings in the Senate

Good morning. The much-anticipated hearings for Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court are underway. My colleagues Jennifer Haberkorn, David Savage, Sarah Wire and I will be commenting on the proceedings as they unfold this morning.

A few opening observations: We’ll be hearing statements today, not questioning, which is scheduled for tomorrow. Today, we’ll be listening for indications of the issues the two sides plan to stress.

Keep in mind that vote counters in both parties expect that Kavanaugh will have the votes to be confirmed – he only needs 50 because the Senate has eliminated filibusters on judicial nominations, and Vice President Mike Pence would break a tie if one develops. Democrats, who mostly oppose Kavanaugh, at this point hope to use the hearings to build a case that the Trump administration and Republicans have unfairly skewed the process in order to put a justice on the court who will push conservative causes. That could help rally their voters in November’s midterm elections even if it doesn’t stop Kavanaugh from winning.