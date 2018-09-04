Live chat: Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings in the Senate

David Lauter
Sarah D Wire
"There was a conversation yesterday about these documents," Durbin said. Getting more hundreds of thousands of more documents late last night "added insult to injury," he says.
Sarah D Wire
Sen. Tillis asks Democrats if they coordinated this protest. Sen. Durbin essentially confirms that they had a conversation about it over the weekend.
David Lauter
Sen. Kennedy of Louisiana seems to be playing into the Democrats' hands, here, asking about the groundrules.
Sarah D Wire
Today's hearing is supposed to be a chance for Kavanaugh to be introduced to the country. He is supposed to be introduced by former Secretary of State
Jennifer Haberkorn
Grassley floats the idea of going into Saturday and Sunday if the committee can't finish the hearing by Friday.
David Lauter
Here's the procedural background: Sen. Blumenthal has asked for a vote on a motion to adjourn. Chairman Grassley is making the point that this is a hearing, not a business session of the committee, at which motions would be in order. Meantime, of course, the Democrats have succeeded in focusing the first 40 minutes or so of the hearing on their argument that the process is unfair.
Jennifer Haberkorn
Lawmakers are still debating process, document release and whether to delay the hearing. Democrats want to hammer the message that Republicans are rushing through a nominee to the Supreme Court after blocking
Sarah D Wire
Forty minutes into Kavanaugh's hearing and we've yet to hear anyone's opening statement
Sarah D Wire
Blumenthal says process will be "tainted and stained" if Grassley doesn't consider his motion to adjourn so committee can consider documents. Grassley rules his motion out of order or denied.
Sarah D Wire
Feinstein practically pleads with Grassley to give Senators time to fully vet Kavanaugh
David Lauter
Sen. Feinstein lays out the Democratic case for opposing Kavanaugh's nomination -- both that Kavanaugh is outside the "mainstream" and that Republicans are engaged in a "rush to judgment." She notes that there are "tens of thousands of pages" of documents that the White House has not turned over.
Edmund Sanders
Grassley seems to hope that by allowing Feinstein to give her opening statement now, her fellow Democrats won't interrupt her.
Sarah D Wire
Feinstein takes a round, though Grassley calls it her opening statement. She has been through nine Supreme Court nomination hearings.
Sarah D Wire
Chairman Grassley is holding onto zen pretty strongly. Says he plans to let Democrats talk it out. "If people have got something to say, this chairman is going to let them say it," he says.
Jennifer Haberkorn
Sen. John Cornyn suggests that if the hearing room was a courtroom, every Democrat “would be held in contempt of court because this whole process is supposed to be a civil one.”
Sarah D Wire
"I would just suggest we get on with the hearing," Cornyn said.
David Lauter
Sen. Durbin now weighs in with the other prong of the Democratic argument -- the refusal of Republicans to consider the Merrick Garland nomination.
Sarah D Wire
Just Feinstein has resisted so far. I wonder if as ranking Democrat she is waiting to go last
Sarah D Wire
And she was the one who started Round Two.
Sarah D Wire
and slowly moved up the seniority list
Sarah D Wire
It's interesting that it started with Harris, the least senior member of the committee
Oops. I spoke too soon. The Democrats are interrupting again.
Worth noting that Sen. Feinstein did not participate in that initial protest by committee Democrats. Grassley seems to have shut it down and got the hearing started.
David Lauter
"What are we trying to hide," Sen.
Sarah D Wire
This break with decorum is fairly unusual in the straight buttoned Senate.
Sarah D Wire
Grassley said answering Democrats questions would fit into their protests so he won't
Sarah D Wire
Sen. Whitehouse asks why it isn't in regular order for the committee to consider whether the restrictions on documents from Kavanaugh are proper. "At the end of this hearing it is too late to consider it."
Jennifer Haberkorn
Grassley is remaining calm amid the protests and the calls from Democrats to release documents and delay the hearing. The Iowa Republican said Sen. Booker was “taking advantage of my decency and integrity.”
David Lauter
After a brief interruption by demonstrators, Democratic senators continue their protests about the Republican denials of requests for documents. Sen. Corey Booker of New Jersey succeeded in getting a response from Sen. Chuck Grassley, the committee chair.
David Lauter
Even before the hearing begins, Sen. Kamala Harris hits a key Democratic point -- that Republicans have unfairly tried to deny access to documents related to Kavanaugh's record.
David Lauter
Good morning. The much-anticipated hearings for Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court are underway. My colleagues Jennifer Haberkorn, David Savage, Sarah Wire and I will be commenting on the proceedings as they unfold this morning.
A few opening observations: We’ll be hearing statements today, not questioning, which is scheduled for tomorrow. Today, we’ll be listening for indications of the issues the two sides plan to stress.
Keep in mind that vote counters in both parties expect that Kavanaugh will have the votes to be confirmed – he only needs 50 because the Senate has eliminated filibusters on judicial nominations, and Vice President Mike Pence would break a tie if one develops. Democrats, who mostly oppose Kavanaugh, at this point hope to use the hearings to build a case that the Trump administration and Republicans have unfairly skewed the process in order to put a justice on the court who will push conservative causes. That could help rally their voters in November’s midterm elections even if it doesn’t stop Kavanaugh from winning.