The 99-Seat Beat: 'Time Stands Still,' 'American Saga,' 'Martians' and more

Why this? Although set in a supernatural milieu, Daniel’s allegorical tale subtly addresses not only past racial atrocities but also the present-day scourge of police violence against African Americans. Director Desean Kevin Terry observes that the play “exists outside the boundaries of time, which allows us to observe not only present day impacts of violence committed against the African American community but the history of violence and the notion of historical trauma.” The production, Rogue Machine’s final production at the MET before moving to Venice’s Electric Lodge, features live music and an alternating cast that includes Obie-winner Cherise Boothe (“Milk Like Sugar”).