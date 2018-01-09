Debris flow swept his father and brother from their Montecito home. As of now, he knows little else

Stationed in Hawaii for the Navy, Tyler McManigal, 28, was notified Tuesday that his father and brother were swept away by flooding in Montecito.

In a phone interview, he said he knew very little else about what happened.

McManigal said that when the flash flood warning went out, his 64-year-old father, John, woke up and rushed over to wake up his brother, Connor. The pair made it out of their home in the 300 block of Hot Springs Road, just north of Olive Mill Road.

But they could not escape the torrent of brown liquid mixed with branches, rocks, boulders and other debris that carried away the family home.

"My father is being reported as missing right now," he said. "They found my brother probably three-quarters of a mile away, south of where the house is, on the 101 Freeway."

McManigal said Connor was taken to a local hospital.

"My brother is OK,” he said.

But his father, who had six children, is yet to be found. McManigal said he is trying to get back home.