In Burbank, mandatory evacuations after a mudslide that swept cars away

Burbank police released a video of cars that were caught in the slide.

Residents of Country Club Drive in Burbank were ordered to evacuate their homes Tuesday after heavy rains caused a morning mudslide.

The mudslide occurred just before dawn along a stretch of Country Club Drive at the base of the Verdugo Mountains.

According to Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department, the road had been deemed temporarily off-limits to traffic and parking just before rain began in the city on Monday.

Burbank police urged residents to keep track of the storm conditions through local news and by following their updates on social media.