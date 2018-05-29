The thrill of finding Steinbeck's magical lily on a botany outing to California's Central Coast

The class was searching for "new" species, that is, plants they had not yet observed. Everything was new to me: the orange blossoms of the sticky monkey flower, the dusty leaves of the yerba santa, the knots — or galls — on the trunks of certain pines that are essentially benign tumors. With magnifying glasses, we examined the jim bush, a common native lilac that has tiny beads dotting the edge of its leaves, which may be a defense mechanism against predators.