Immerse yourself in native plants at the L.A. Times Plants booth at Festival of Books

Want to learn more about California native plants? Take a deep dive with experts from the Theodore Payne Foundation and California Native Plant Society April 26-27 at the L.A. Times Plants’ Native Plant Booth at the Festival of Books, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 26 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 27.

The booth will be brimming with displays of California native plants provided by the Theodore Payne Foundation, along with handouts in English and Spanish about how to create fire-resilient landscapes using native plants and how to avoid and/or replace invasive (and highly combustible) plants.

Advertisement

On April 26 only, the California Native Plant Society will provide visitors with free customized lists of native plants based on their particular ZIP Code and landscape needs.

The Theodore Payne Foundation will offer chances to take home stickers, tote bags, native poppy and chia seeds and 4-inch pots of native plants. L.A. Times Plants will be handing out free packets of native (and very easy to grow) sunflower seeds to current subscribers of the L.A. Times Plants Newsletter, as well as people who register on the spot to receive our free monthly email newsletter. We’ll also have stickers and pins.