The idea of an 'incel rebellion' would be laughable if it hadn't already resulted in so many murders

This is smack-my-head stuff. The only thing that feels inevitable about it is that men — even smart ones who should know better — would seriously try to address a perverse and dangerous issue, i.e. that men have the right to have sex with women. Framing this idiotic idea as a real social problem is another assault on the hard-won right of American women to control their own bodies — a right, I might add, that is under constant attack by conservative state legislatures such as Iowa's, which just passed the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the country.