Dramatic video shows a fire engine going over the side of Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass Friday night after part of the roadway gave way.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said all firefighters were able to get out of the engine before it tipped over.

The incident occurred when the Number 5 lane of the southbound freeway began to give way.

The fire engine at first was hanging over the side of the road before falling over the side.