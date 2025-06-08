Trump administration sending National Guard troops to L.A. amid clashes over raids

2,000 National Guard troops will be sent to L.A. amid clashes over immigration raids

Demonstrators block off the street during a protest against ICE and immigration raids in Paramount.

The Trump administration said it would send 2,000 National Guard troops into Los Angeles after a second day in which protesters confronted immigration agents during raids of local businesses.

The move marks a major escalation in Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration and came amid concerns from some officials in California.