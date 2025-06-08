Advertisement
Live Immigration

Trump administration sending National Guard troops to L.A. amid clashes over raids

The Trump administration said it would send 2,000 National Guard troops into Los Angeles after a second day in which protesters confronted immigration agents during raids of local businesses.

By Los Angeles Times Staff
Protestors run away from tear gas during a protest in the middle of a road
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Pinned

2,000 National Guard troops will be sent to L.A. amid clashes over immigration raids

People block off the street during protests
Demonstrators block off the street during a protest against ICE and immigration raids in Paramount.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Ruben Vives
Rachel UrangaCorinne PurtillSuhauna HussainMelissa Gomez and Seema Mehta

The Trump administration said it would send 2,000 National Guard troops into Los Angeles after a second day in which protesters confronted immigration agents during raids of local businesses.

The move marks a major escalation in Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration and came amid concerns from some officials in California.

Read the full story

Chaos erupts as protesters confront immigration agents at L.A. area Home Depot

VIDEO | 01:01
Chaos erupts as protesters confront immigration agents at L.A. area Home Depot

Photos: A fierce pushback on ICE raids in L.A. from protesters, officials

LAPD officers clear the streets and check on a man who fell down as protesters gather in response to ICE raids.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Jason Armond
Genaro Molina and Luke Johnson

A series of surprise U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps in downtown Los Angeles on Friday prompted fierce pushback from elected officials and protesters, who decried the enforcement actions as “cruel and unnecessary” and said they stoked fear in the immigrant community.

Tensions remained high in downtown into the evening. The Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly and ordered about 200 protesters who remained gathered by the Los Angeles Federal Building to disperse around 7 p.m.

Read the full story
Advertisement

Immigration raids roil L.A., dozens of people detained. What we know so far

LAPD clear the street outside the Metropolitan Detention Center.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Kaitlyn Huamani
Clara HarterRachel UrangaRebecca Ellis and Ruben Vives

Immigration raids Friday led to the arrests of dozens of people and caused hours of chaos in downtown L.A.

Here is what we know so far:

Read the full story
Voices

Chabria: ICE arrested a California union leader. Does Trump understand what that means?

Immigrant rights activists hold Ice out of LA signs to protest
Immigrant rights activists protest multiple sweeps across Los Angeles by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Anita Chabria

Unions in California are different from those in other places.

More than any state in our troubled country, their ranks are filled with people of color and immigrants. While unions have always been tied closely with the struggles of civil rights, that has become even more pronounced in the years since George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Read the full story
Advertisement

ICE raids across L.A. spark backlash; Trump officials vow to continue operations

ICE officers try to leave the scene while protesters stand nearby in the dark.
ICE officers try to leave the scene after performing a raid but protesters block their way in Chinatown on Saturday in Los Angeles.
(Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)
By Rachel Uranga
Rebecca EllisClara HarterRuben VivesSeema Mehta and Corinne Purtill

Fallout from aggressive U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps in Los Angeles continued Saturday, with fierce pushback from protesters, open sparring between L.A. leadership and federal officials and the Trump administration vowing to send the National Guard to the city to assist with operations.

Border czar Tom Holman told Fox News the Guard would be deployed Saturday night to help with operations. It’s unclear how many Guard members would arrive and exactly what their role would be.

Read the full story
Advertisement