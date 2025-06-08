Trump administration sending National Guard troops to L.A. amid clashes over raids

- Share via
2,000 National Guard troops will be sent to L.A. amid clashes over immigration raids
The Trump administration said it would send 2,000 National Guard troops into Los Angeles after a second day in which protesters confronted immigration agents during raids of local businesses.
The move marks a major escalation in Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration and came amid concerns from some officials in California.
Chaos erupts as protesters confront immigration agents at L.A. area Home Depot
Photos: A fierce pushback on ICE raids in L.A. from protesters, officials
A series of surprise U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps in downtown Los Angeles on Friday prompted fierce pushback from elected officials and protesters, who decried the enforcement actions as “cruel and unnecessary” and said they stoked fear in the immigrant community.
Tensions remained high in downtown into the evening. The Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly and ordered about 200 protesters who remained gathered by the Los Angeles Federal Building to disperse around 7 p.m.
Immigration raids roil L.A., dozens of people detained. What we know so far
Immigration raids Friday led to the arrests of dozens of people and caused hours of chaos in downtown L.A.
Here is what we know so far:
Chabria: ICE arrested a California union leader. Does Trump understand what that means?
Unions in California are different from those in other places.
More than any state in our troubled country, their ranks are filled with people of color and immigrants. While unions have always been tied closely with the struggles of civil rights, that has become even more pronounced in the years since George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ICE raids across L.A. spark backlash; Trump officials vow to continue operations
Fallout from aggressive U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps in Los Angeles continued Saturday, with fierce pushback from protesters, open sparring between L.A. leadership and federal officials and the Trump administration vowing to send the National Guard to the city to assist with operations.
Border czar Tom Holman told Fox News the Guard would be deployed Saturday night to help with operations. It’s unclear how many Guard members would arrive and exactly what their role would be.