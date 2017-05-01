May Day live updates: Organizers expect 100,000 marchers in Los Angeles

Organized labor and immigration groups are staging dozens of May Day demonstrations in cities throughout the nation Monday, with many groups planning to voice criticism of President Donald J. Trump and his administration.
In Los Angeles, more than 100 groups, representing a wide range of issues, will march from MacArthur Park to Los Angeles City Hall. Organizers expect about 100,000 marchers and have been coordinating for months with police to ensure that the event is peaceful, according to organizers.
L.A. Unified considered closing schools for May Day protests
|Sonali Kohli
Los Angeles Unified school officials want students to be active this May Day — but through conversation inside the classroom, not protests in the streets.
A number of organizations, including the L.A. Unified teachers union, urged the district to close schools Monday so that teachers and students could march. The district decided last month to keep them open.
Students are safest in the classroom and closing schools would disrupt Advanced Placement exams and preparations for many high school students, Superintendent Michelle King wrote in an April letter to district staff. Teachers and schools should use May Day to discuss social movements like this one, she wrote.
"The very act of helping children achieve is an act of resistance, because it counters the narrative that some of our students are incapable of success," King wrote. "The district remains resolute that the most powerful demonstration we can be a part of is the demonstration that our students are capable of anything."
'We're not going to put up with this': A message from May Day protesters
|Marisa Gerber
The sound of vuvuzelas and a tambourine buzzed in the background as a group of Los Angeles police bike patrol officers zipped through MacArthur Park on Monday morning.
Around 8:30 a.m., protesters began unfurling their banners at the intersection of Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard.
Before long, a common we're-stronger-together chant began: "El pueblo unido jamás será vencido."
David Rodriguez, the state director for the Latino civil rights group League of United Latin American Citizens, hoisted up a sign reading, "Build bridges! Not walls! Immigrants welcome!" Cars honked as they drove by. Other signs read, "Musicians are laborers" and "No human being is illegal."
Rodriguez has attended the march in the past, but he said this year's gathering has an extra dimension -- it's pro-labor, but also anti-President Trump.
"We've never seen anything at this level in terms of fear and anger in the Latino community," he said. "It's important for people to show opposition to this administration. They're very harsh, they're family-splitting... The policies are reprehensible."
"The common message: We're not going to put up with this," Rodriguez said.
The president's actions and rhetoric, Rodriguez said, have already driven up hatred toward Latinos. Beyond emboldening racists, Rodriguez said he fears the rhetoric will also cripple California's agriculture-heavy economy.
"We're scaring people away from jobs that nobody wants," he said.
Nearby, Heidi Muñoz was preparing for a busy day of work. The 14-year-old was selling Mexican flags for $10 and vuvuzelas and air horns for $5.
"Last year we got a lot of business," she said, smiling. "I think it's important to celebrate Mexicans."
May Day road closures for downtown L.A., Boyle Heights
|Joseph Serna
Several main Los Angeles thoroughfares will be closed Monday to make way for marchers in May Day rallies, city officials said.
Starting at MacArthur Park, Wilshire Boulevard from Alvarado Street to Grand Avenue will be closed, then Grand Avenue between 7th and 6th streets, the city said. The march then closes 6th Street between Grand Avenue and Hill Street, then the route heads toward Grand Park, closing Hill from 6th to 1st streets.
Broadway between Olympic Boulevard and 1st Street will also be closed for marchers.
In Boyle Heights, marchers will assemble outside Evergreen Cemetery off Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Evergreen Avenue, the city said.
Cesar Chavez Avenue between Evergreen and Chicago Street is closed; Chicago Street between Cesar Chavez and 1st Street is closed, as is 1st Street between Chicago and Boyle Avenue, the city said.
Metro increases service on several rail lines for May Day marches
|Joseph Serna
Los Angeles Metro is increasing rail service for Monday’s May Day march, the agency announced.
Trains on the Gold, Blue, Expo and Green lines will operate on a rush-hour schedule and the Red Line will have a six-car train operating every six minutes, the agency said.
Officials said they expect the busiest stations Monday to be Westlake/MacArthur Park, 7th Street and Metro Center, Grand Park/Civic Center and Union Station downtown.
Metro’s bus service will be changing throughout the day, the agency said, and delays are expected downtown.
Dockworkers plan to shut down Oakland's waterfront
|Paige St. John
Organized labor and immigration groups are aiming traditional May Day demonstrations in the Bay Area at the Trump administration.
Dockworkers Monday plan to shut down Oakland’s waterfront, while demonstrations and marches are set outside federal immigration offices, in front of the Oakland jail and along Bay Area Rapid Transit routes. In conjunction, immigration groups have called on workers in the country illegally to boycott work, school and shopping, under a social media campaign branded #shutitdown.
May Day demonstrators to sound off against Trump administration
|Paloma Esquivel
A coalition of immigrant rights, women’s and religious groups, labor unions and LGBTQ advocates will take to the streets of Los Angeles on Monday for a series of May Day marches with a message aimed squarely at President Trump.
“The message we want to send him is that we are united,” said Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles. “When he thinks that immigrants are isolated and that others will not stand up for our immigrant communities, he’s wrong.”
More than 100 groups, representing a wide range of issues, will be part of this year’s rally organized by the May Day Coalition of Los Angeles. In past years, typically about 30 or 40 groups were represented, said CHIRLA spokesman Jorge-Mario Cabrera.
The march, one of dozens of May Day demonstrations scheduled across the country, will start with an 11 a.m. rally at MacArthur Park followed by a march to L.A. City Hall.