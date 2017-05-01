May Day live updates: Organizers expect 100,000 marchers in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Unified school officials want students to be active this May Day — but through conversation inside the classroom, not protests in the streets.

A number of organizations, including the L.A. Unified teachers union, urged the district to close schools Monday so that teachers and students could march. The district decided last month to keep them open.

Students are safest in the classroom and closing schools would disrupt Advanced Placement exams and preparations for many high school students, Superintendent Michelle King wrote in an April letter to district staff. Teachers and schools should use May Day to discuss social movements like this one, she wrote.

"The very act of helping children achieve is an act of resistance, because it counters the narrative that some of our students are incapable of success," King wrote. "The district remains resolute that the most powerful demonstration we can be a part of is the demonstration that our students are capable of anything."