May Day march in Downtown LA comes to a close as protesters make way for commuters' cars

Cars replaced protesters by rush hour Monday as the May Day march came to a conclusion with all but a few stranglers left in the grounds of City Hall.

About 15,000 march from MacArthur Park to Grand Park next to City Hall in support of labor and immigration causes as nearby outside the Los Angeles Police Department a vocal group of pro-Trump counter protesters expressed their feelings.

As the Trump supporters after hours of verbal exchanges walked off toward the federal building, a small group of anti fascist activists followed with LAPD officers closely watching. But no conflict unfolded and the May Day activities ended with little trouble and only two arrests.

LAPD officers took off their helmets as they assembled outside police headquarters and took a decidedly relaxed stance.

Earlier,LAPD Chief Charlie Beck stopped outside the department's headquarters, surveying the crowd standing at 1st and Spring Streets. The pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators faced off, separated by yellow police tape and officers wearing helmets.

When asked how the day had unfolded, Beck said: "So far, so good."

Beck said the LAPD anticipated that national issues would "impact" the day's demonstrations, but said so far that had not materialized quite as expected. As he spoke, he turned to watch a smaller group of demonstrators march away down 1st Street.

While the crowd size was far less than expected, protesters said it was worth the effort.

Crecencio Bacilio of Boyle Heights shut down his fruit shop today so he could attend the march with his wife and three sons, ages 10, 8 and 5.

It was a difficult decision to lose a day's business, but Bacilio said he's felt beat up and run down since Trump took office.

His children ask if he'll be deported; they panic when they see the news. On this day, he wanted to come out and feel a part of something bigger.

"This year, of all years, we need to be a part of this fight," Bacilio said. "To let people know were are not criminals. We are hard workers and we are going to fight to the very end."