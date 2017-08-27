A pair of weekend rallies expected to generate major counter-protests in the San Francisco Bay Area have been canceled, but the possibility of tense street confrontations remains. The Times will be tracking developments on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:
- Organizers have called off rallies planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field and in Berkeley
- Photos from the scene showed large crowds with signs and banners
- The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.
- Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the Crissy Field protest in San Francisco.
- Dog owners opposed to the event took a stand, of sorts.
Sign up for our free newsletters.
Bay Area SURJ organizers urge their members to stand together, be disciplined — but fight back
|Jazmine Ulloa and Paige St. John
Music blared from speakers on Sunday at Ohlone Park as dozens of people gathered for a rally and march to denounce racism and fascism, part of a series of protests expected in Berkeley in response to a cancelled anti-Marxism demonstration.
“We need to do everything in our power to undermine and do away with white supremacists and white supremacy itself,” said Jeff Conant, with Showing up for Racial Justice, known as Bay Area SURJ.
SURJ, a decentralized grassroots organization dedicated to racial justice, organized the event with other activist and liberal groups under the Bay Area Resistance umbrella, including the National Lawyers Guild and the Anti Police-Terror Project.
Conant said the group wanted to take a stand against people who spew hate speech, as well as the criminalization of Antifa leftists by police.
SURJ members are encouraged not to engage in acts of violence, Conant said, but some have been trained in self-defense and medical response. Members toted pastel pink and purple wooden shields colorfully decked with stenciled animals and anti-hate slogans, placards that Conant said served to promote a peaceful message and doubled as a tool for protection.
As of Sunday afternoon, SURJ group members were coordinating with organizers of another rally in Martin Luther King Civic Center Park, where the “Say No To Marxism” rally was to be held before organizer Amber Cummings scrapped the event. The groups were planning to merge.
Before the march, demonstrators gave instructions on safety precautions and presented speeches and poetry from a makeshift stage on the back of an Isuzu commercial truck. They urged marchers not to respond to white supremacists, nor police officers. They warned not to shoot video of their march, and to mistrust reporters because a video crew from far right web blog had been found in the crowd.
"Be disciplined, move together," Tur-Ha Ak, leader of the Anti-Police Terror Project told the crowd. "But fight back."
Legal observers from the National Lawyers Guild milled about in the crowd urging demonstrators to write the organization's hotline phone number on their arms, in event of arrest.
Street artists and humorists also were present.
"The humor element is crucial here. It is what makes the difference," said Lincoln Cushing, 64, an archivist from Berkeley and, he said, a Marxist. On his head was a large paper hat festooned with Karl Marx line dancers.