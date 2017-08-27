Music blared from speakers on Sunday at Ohlone Park as dozens of people gathered for a rally and march to denounce racism and fascism, part of a series of protests expected in Berkeley in response to a cancelled anti-Marxism demonstration. “We need to do everything in our power to undermine and do away with white supremacists and white supremacy itself,” said Jeff Conant, with Showing up for Racial Justice, known as Bay Area SURJ.

SURJ, a decentralized grassroots organization dedicated to racial justice, organized the event with other activist and liberal groups under the Bay Area Resistance umbrella, including the National Lawyers Guild and the Anti Police-Terror Project. Conant said the group wanted to take a stand against people who spew hate speech, as well as the criminalization of Antifa leftists by police. SURJ members are encouraged not to engage in acts of violence, Conant said, but some have been trained in self-defense and medical response. Members toted pastel pink and purple wooden shields colorfully decked with stenciled animals and anti-hate slogans, placards that Conant said served to promote a peaceful message and doubled as a tool for protection. As of Sunday afternoon, SURJ group members were coordinating with organizers of another rally in Martin Luther King Civic Center Park, where the “Say No To Marxism” rally was to be held before organizer Amber Cummings scrapped the event. The groups were planning to merge.