Small groups of activists and counter-protesters on Saturday were marching the streets of San Francisco and deciding on new gathering points after a far-right rally at Crissy Field was scrapped.

On Marina Boulevard, about 20 activists with various pro-communist organizations and labor unions held signs opposing fascism and awaited more demonstrators. Organizers of the "Anti-Racist Rally" said they were determined to make their presence known.

"It is a very fluid situation," said Peter Turner, 70, who described himself as a merchant seaman and a longtime communist. "Fascism doesn't go away by ignoring it. History has taught us that."

Charles Rachlis, 60, said multiple coalitions of church groups, civil rights activists, socialists and anarchists were organizing to combat the presence of the far right in the city.

"Wherever the fascists are, there are going to be working people there to kick them out of town," he said.