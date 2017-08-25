Far-right protests in San Francisco, Berkeley canceled amid safety concerns

Organizers of right-wing rallies planned in San Francisco and Berkeley this weekend have canceled the events, saying they were concerned about the safety of participants.

Joey Gibson, founder of the Patriot Prayer group, said in a Facebook Live post that his group had been working with police and “decided that Saturday’s rally seems like a setup.” The group had planned to hold a “Freedom Rally” at Crissy Field Beach in San Francisco.

“It doesn’t seem safe, a lot of people’s lives are going to be in danger tomorrow,” he said during an interview with Unite America First.

Meanwhile, the Facebook invite for Sunday's "No to Marxism in America" in Berkeley remained active early Friday evening, but sponsor Amber Cummings said in a lengthy email to a San Francisco Chronicle reporter that she was "asking that no one come to my event."

Cummings cited a fear of violence that was giving her "grave concerns for the safety of the people attending my event."