A pair of weekend rallies expected to generate major counter-protests in the San Francisco Bay Area have been canceled, but the possibility of tense street confrontations remains. The Times will be tracking developments on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:
- Organizers have called off rallies planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field and in Berkeley
- Photos from the scene showed large crowds with signs and banners
- The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.
- Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the Crissy Field protest in San Francisco.
- Dog owners opposed to the event took a stand, of sorts.
Freedom Rally organizers confront protesters at Crissy Field; shouting and hugs ensue
|Paige St. John
The right-wing Freedom Rally may have been canceled, but organizers showed up at San Francisco's Crissy Field anyway Saturday afternoon and talked with counter-protesters.
The scene was reminiscent of demonstrations in the area last spring, but there were many fewer helmeted or masked individuals on either side, and several of the encounters ended with hugs.
Kathryn Townsend, one of the original organizers and speakers for the Freedom Rally, said she wanted to make sure that she had a presence in the park even if the rally itself was canceled
"Our event was from 2 to 5, and I determined that I would be here from 2 to 5," she said.
Her phone rang with a call from a friend.
"It's really cool," she said. "A lot of people are here."
Townsend asked a man in a red Make America Great Again cap to lower his voice as he shouted at a counter-demonstrator.
In the meantime, federal park police stood by from a short distance away, watching.