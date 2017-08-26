Freedom Rally organizers confront protesters at Crissy Field; shouting and hugs ensue

Joey Gibson, organizer of the canceled Freedom Rally, talks to a counter-protester at Crissy Field.

The right-wing Freedom Rally may have been canceled, but organizers showed up at San Francisco's Crissy Field anyway Saturday afternoon and talked with counter-protesters.

The scene was reminiscent of demonstrations in the area last spring, but there were many fewer helmeted or masked individuals on either side, and several of the encounters ended with hugs.

Kathryn Townsend, one of the original organizers and speakers for the Freedom Rally, said she wanted to make sure that she had a presence in the park even if the rally itself was canceled

"Our event was from 2 to 5, and I determined that I would be here from 2 to 5," she said.

Her phone rang with a call from a friend.

"It's really cool," she said. "A lot of people are here."

Townsend asked a man in a red Make America Great Again cap to lower his voice as he shouted at a counter-demonstrator.

In the meantime, federal park police stood by from a short distance away, watching.