A pair of weekend rallies expected to generate major counter-protests in the San Francisco Bay Area have been canceled, but the possibility of tense street confrontations remains. The Times will be tracking developments on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:
- Organizers have called off rallies planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field and in Berkeley
- Photos from the scene showed large crowds with signs and banners
- The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.
- Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the Crissy Field protest in San Francisco.
- Dog owners opposed to the event took a stand, of sorts.
Sign up for our free newsletters.
Police identify 13 people arrested in Berkeley demonstrations
|Alene Tchekmedyian
Berkeley police identified 13 people arrested during a protest Sunday that drew thousands of people to the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park and sparked violence between far-left and far-right demonstrators.
One officer was injured during an arrest and several others were struck with paint, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Paramedics treated six people; two were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Those arrested include:
- Seth Vasquez, 25, of Berkeley, was arrested on suspicion of violating park rules and security rules for city buildings.
- Mark Misohink, 23, of Berkeley, was arrested on suspicion of violating park rules and security rules for city buildings.
- James Dominic, 23, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime.
- Kristopher Wyrick, 39, of Alpine, Calif., was arrested on suspicion of fighting in public.
- Harlan Pankau, 38, of Jamul, Calif., was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
- Levi Smith, 32, of Sparks, Nev., was arrested on suspicion of violating park rules and security rules for city buildings.
- Sean Hines, 20, of Santa Rosa, Calif., was arrested on suspicion of resisting police and violating security rules for city buildings.
- Brittany Moorman, 26, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of violating park rules and security rules for city buildings.
- Yesenia Mendez, 22, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting police and wearing a mask to evade recognition in the commission of any public offense.
- Emily Gillespie, 24, of Berkeley, was arrested on suspicion of battery.
- Sean Dougan, 47, of Portland, Ore., was arrested on suspicion of battery, vandalism and inciting a riot;
- Rachel Moore, 40, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
- Joshua Phillips, 36, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of resisting police and participating in a riot.