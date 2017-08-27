One of several fights that broke out Sunday. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The Berkeley Police Department has arrested 10 people for various violations, including fighting, as tension grows between demonstrators protesting hate groups and supporters of President Trump on Sunday afternoon. The mostly peaceful demonstration started heating up about noon at Martin Luther King Park, where the two rival groups faced off and several fights broke out.

There were shoving matches surrounding well-known Orange County far-right figure Johnny Benitez. Some screamed, “Go home Nazi!” as police tried to escort Benitez and Irma Hinojosa, a member of the Southern California group Latinos for Trump, through the crowd and out of the park.

Police in riot gear fired a rubber bullet at one demonstrator who attempted to cross a barricade into the park, which was closed to the public, but later opened. Some protesters set off purple smoke bombs.

The moderate counter-protesters are livid with the violence. "We need to get antifa out of here." said a man who helped break up fight.

The size of counter-protest group grew even more when members of the Black Bloc arrived at the park. Antifa demonstrators, short for antifascists, at some point rushed a member of Patriotic Prayer, a conservative group that says it advocates free speech and 1st Amendment rights, arrived at the park.