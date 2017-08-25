LOCAL CALIFORNIA

A series of protests is planned for the San Francisco Bay Area. The Times will be covering them live on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:

San Francisco

He wants to protest the far-right rally in San Francisco without being there, so he's asking dogs to do their worst

Alene Tchekmedyian
Crissy Field in San Francisco is the site of a rally Saturday by the conservative group Patriot Prayer. (Eric Risberg / AP)

Tuffy Tuffington was wrestling last week with how to civilly protest the upcoming conservative “Patriot Prayer” rally in San Francisco when his two dogs began “doing their business” in Golden Gate Park.

That gave him an idea.

“I suddenly had this image in my head of a bunch of alt-right protesters marching through a field of poop,” Tuffington, a 45-year-old graphic designer, told The Times.

That’s when Operation: Doggy Droppings was born.

PoliticiansSan Francisco

State politicians pressed unsuccessfully for cancellation of San Francisco rally over fear of violence

Patrick McGreevy
California politicians have worried for more than a week that a planned Patriot's Prayer rally in San Francisco could lead to violence.

They were unsuccessful in appealing for the National Park Service to cancel the event at Crissy Field this weekend.

police

Bay Area police plan overwhelming force, zero tolerance as far-right, anti-fascist groups expected to clash

James Queally,
Richard Winton and
Paige St. John
Shadi Banoo (C) protests against Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos in Berkeley on Feb. 1. (Noah Berger / EPA)

Back-to-back rallies this weekend that are expected to draw far-right figures and large groups of counter-protesters to the Bay Area will offer a test of whether police can prevent the violence that plagued similar protests earlier this year.

Law enforcement has spent weeks planning for the events in San Francisco and Berkeley. At the center of the campaign will be a huge police presence, perhaps more than 1,000 officers who intend to crack down at the first sign of trouble.

