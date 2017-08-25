A series of protests is planned for the San Francisco Bay Area. The Times will be covering them live on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:
- The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.
- Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the protest in San Francisco.
- Dog owners opposed to the event are taking a stand, of sorts.
He wants to protest the far-right rally in San Francisco without being there, so he's asking dogs to do their worst
|Alene Tchekmedyian
Tuffy Tuffington was wrestling last week with how to civilly protest the upcoming conservative “Patriot Prayer” rally in San Francisco when his two dogs began “doing their business” in Golden Gate Park.
That gave him an idea.
“I suddenly had this image in my head of a bunch of alt-right protesters marching through a field of poop,” Tuffington, a 45-year-old graphic designer, told The Times.
That’s when Operation: Doggy Droppings was born.
State politicians pressed unsuccessfully for cancellation of San Francisco rally over fear of violence
|Patrick McGreevy
California politicians have worried for more than a week that a planned Patriot's Prayer rally in San Francisco could lead to violence.
They were unsuccessful in appealing for the National Park Service to cancel the event at Crissy Field this weekend.
Bay Area police plan overwhelming force, zero tolerance as far-right, anti-fascist groups expected to clash
|James Queally, Richard Winton and Paige St. John
Back-to-back rallies this weekend that are expected to draw far-right figures and large groups of counter-protesters to the Bay Area will offer a test of whether police can prevent the violence that plagued similar protests earlier this year.
Law enforcement has spent weeks planning for the events in San Francisco and Berkeley. At the center of the campaign will be a huge police presence, perhaps more than 1,000 officers who intend to crack down at the first sign of trouble.