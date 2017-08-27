Video shows mob beating man at Berkeley protest

The protests in Berkeley appeared to be getting more violent.

The video above shows someone being beaten by a mob.

Counter protesters far outnumbered pro-Trump backers.

There were shoving matches around well-known Orange County far-right figure Johnny Benitez. Some screamed “Go home Nazi,” as police tried to escort Benitez and Irma Hinojosa, a member of the Southern California group Latinos for Trump, through the crowd and out of the park.

Some arrests have been made.