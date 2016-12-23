A black bear boom has townfolk wondering how they'd get along with grizzlies

THREE RIVERS, Calif. It was two years back, toward the end of summer, that the bears came. Families of them. Droves of them. More of them than most residents of this small Tulare County town of 2,500 ever had the pleasure of watching frolic in the Kaweah River or the frustration of seeing topple trash cans and break into chicken coops.

Last year, though, the bear hoedown ended, leaving people here to wonder where so many of the creatures had gone.

Some who live here on the western edge of Sequoia National Park say that question amounts to an ursine murder mystery — that unnamed villains illegally killed dozens of these relatively docile black bears.

And that widespread but unsubstantiated allegation has added intensity to an ongoing debate about whether the time is ripe to reintroduce bigger and more aggressive California Grizzly bears into the wilds of the Sierra Nevada, including areas in and around Sequoia—a possibility simultaneously under study by UC Santa Barbara geographer Peter Alagona and the Center for Biological Diversity.

What residents in this town call “the great bear influx of 2015” was not without benefits.

Reports of bears peaceably following the scent of food and water around motels, boutiques, coffee shops, bakeries and the local golf course attracted carloads of visitors who spent freely on gasoline, snacks and souvenirs as they sought directions to "bear hot spots” along State Route 198, the main drag through town.

The hunt for bear Three Rivers John Elliot continues to argue that unnamed residents and ranchers on the edges of town killed as many as 40 to 50 bears last year without depredation permits.

An oak grove in Greg Dixon’s backyard, for example, became an impromptu outdoor theater. Visitors yanked out lawn chairs, cameras and cold beers and watched up to seven bears at a time lounge on tree limbs, splash in the river and stuff their faces with fallen acorns, spitting out the shells.

“People went goo-goo over all the bears hanging out at my house,” Dixon said. “We all took hundreds of pictures.”

But bears also broke into cabins and vehicles around town, ripped up roof tiles to get at acorns stashed by woodpeckers, threatened livestock and charged people who got too close.

Today, more than 25,000 black bears — with narrow heads and small ears and weighing up to 350 pounds -- roam wild in California, state wildlife authorities say.

But there hasn’t been a wild grizzly in California in almost 100 years.

Alaska still brims with brown bears, the species of which grizzlies are a subspecies. And about 1,600 grizzlies range through isolated high-mountain pockets of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. But a Los Angeles fruit farmer shot Southern California’s last known grizzly in Big Tujunga Canyon in 1916, and in Northern California, the last credible sighting of the iconic creature that adorns the state flag and a staggering array of merchandise was in 1924.

With mammoth shoulders and ears the size of catcher’s mitts, the California grizzly weighed up to 2,000 pounds and prowled foothills and thickets along lowland rivers and creeks. But they were no match for civilized man: Spanish caballeros roped them and then dragged them into public fights with bulls; hunters shot them for sport, ranchers poisoned them to protect livestock.

At least some conservation groups are eager to reestablish grizzly populations in the few remaining places where they once lived and might conceivably live again, controlling deer and elk populations, and increasing plant diversity by digging up turf and transporting seeds in their fur and dung.

Living with grizzlies, they acknowledge, would require special precautions.

But the experience of people living in and around Yellowstone National Park and other areas suggests that with the help of bear spray and other adaptations, “it can be done,” said Noah Greenwald, a spokesman for the Center for Biological Diversity.

Still, there has been persistent push back against grizzlies in most places where numbers have grown. In California, too, there are those who think the idea of these massive predators living in proximity to people is a bad one.

“I have serious doubts about plans to turn grizzly bears loose in this area,” said Jim Barton, 92, a longtime resident and former ranger in Yosemite and Yellowstone National Park. “Their lives would end the moment they wandered into town.”

“There isn’t enough room for them, unless you first remove the human occupants,” he said. “Just look at what happened when those black bears came to town.”

It was, experts say, prolonged drought conditions and the fact that their foraging grounds had been devastated by wildfires that drove dozens of desperately hungry bears to seek sustenance in Three Rivers in 2015.

By the time they left to hibernate during the winter months, passing vehicles had killed at least two and a rancher with a depredation permit had shot and killed another state wildlife authorities said.

The reason more didn’t return to the town, most experts say, is because they found enough food again in their normal habitat.

But in his weekly newspaper, the Kaweah Commonwealth--and in conversations with anyone who will listen--John Elliot continues to argue that unnamed residents and ranchers on the edges of town killed as many as 40 to 50 bears last year without depredation permits.

The owner, editor and chief writer for the Commonwealth says he is on a mission to save bears by publishing articles based on tips from residents who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retribution.

“Some people are pretty upset over my articles,” he said. “One guy even pulled an ad from my newspaper that was worth $100 a month. But the killing had to stop.”

That talk rankles California Department of Fish and Wildlife Lt. Doug Barnhart.

“On numerous occasions I’ve told John that we’d be more than happy to go out nab a poacher,” he said. “But when we asked him for names, phone numbers and facts, the response was silence.”