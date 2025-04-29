Prep talk: Beach volleyball playoffs to decide Southern Section champion this week

Mira Costa players celebrate after defeating Redondo Union for the CIF Southern Section Division 1 girls’ beach volleyball title at Long Beach City College last year.

Can any team defeat No. 1 Mira Costa in girls’ beach volleyball?

We’ll find out this week as the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be held in Southern Section Division 1.

Edison will take the first chance against Mira Costa in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The other matchups have Santa Margarita facing Los Alamitos, Redondo Union taking on San Marcos and San Juan Hills playing JSerra.

12 high school teams featured in GameChanger ad, including Millikan, Orange Lutheran, St. Joseph, Ontario Christian, Corona, SO Notre Dame, Calabasas. https://t.co/iCr6UnkgN7 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 28, 2025

Redondo Union has the only win against Mira Costa this season.

The championships will be Saturday at Long Beach City College.

Beach Volleyball: 2025 @CIFLACS Playoff Bracket For Friday's Team Championships Is Live. #1 Venice, #2 Chatsworth, #3 Taft & #4 San Pedro Were Top 4 Seeds. Play Begins 11am At Santa Monica Beach. pic.twitter.com/EHltAvre95 — Rene Lopez (@renelopez19) April 29, 2025

The City Section will hold its beach championships on Friday at Santa Monica State Beach. Venice is seeded No. 1 in the 16-team field.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.