Prep talk: Beach volleyball playoffs to decide Southern Section champion this week
Can any team defeat No. 1 Mira Costa in girls’ beach volleyball?
We’ll find out this week as the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be held in Southern Section Division 1.
Edison will take the first chance against Mira Costa in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The other matchups have Santa Margarita facing Los Alamitos, Redondo Union taking on San Marcos and San Juan Hills playing JSerra.
Redondo Union has the only win against Mira Costa this season.
The championships will be Saturday at Long Beach City College.
The City Section will hold its beach championships on Friday at Santa Monica State Beach. Venice is seeded No. 1 in the 16-team field.
