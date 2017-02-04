The LAPD's biggest conundrum: How to suppress crime without alienating South L.A.'s black residents

On a chilly night in South Los Angeles, a young black man stood on the sidewalk watching police officers rummage through his car.

Their reason for stopping him: the tinted front windows on his Nissan Maxima. Because he was on probation, the officers could legally conduct a search. It was the first of four times that Rio Cater would be stopped by police that night.

When an officer praised his cooperative attitude, Cater, 28, replied that he was trying to avoid being ha— …

“Don’t say the ‘h’ word,” the officer broke in, before Cater could say “harassed.”

The officers were from the Los Angeles Police Department’s elite Metropolitan Division, assigned to South L.A. as part of an emergency operation. This past summer, Metro officers in unmarked cars flooded high-crime, predominantly African American and Latino areas, stopping drivers with paper license plates, tinted windows or broken tail lights as a pretext to search for illegal guns and find dangerous criminals.

There is evidence that the strategy paid off. During the six-month operation, Metro officers seized 300 guns, and the number of killings stabilized.

Yet there is a cost, particularly at a time when police shootings of black men have put the country on edge.

Black residents interviewed throughout South L.A. said they deeply resented how often they are pulled over and the way they are treated by some police officers. Many acknowledge that they need the LAPD to keep them safe. But some long for bicycle or foot patrols, so officers can develop a personal relationship with the community.

Sgt. Stephen McClean searches an apartment in South L.A. after shots were fired at the building.

A recent survey funded by the LAPD confirmed what many already knew: More than two decades after the Rodney King riots, blacks are much less likely than other residents to view officers as honest and trustworthy — or to believe that the police use force only when necessary. Despite efforts to build ties, the LAPD’s standing with African Americans remains fragile.

The LAPD faces a conundrum: how to crack down on crime without alienating law-abiding residents. Saturating an area with aggressive patrols can be effective in reducing violent crime but can sow resentment among locals stopped by police on their way to work or a dinner date.

But inconveniencing some innocent people is a price that LAPD Chief Charlie Beck is willing to pay.

With nearly 300 homicides citywide in 2016, the stakes are high. Half of violent gun crimes occur in South L.A., and roughly a third of homicide victims are black. After decades of steady decline, crime has been on the rise citywide for the last three years.

“Let’s be clear — these are areas that are hugely impacted by murder, by folks being shot, by gang crime, by things I think are much more detrimental to the neighborhood than the occasional stop by police officers that results in no action,” Beck said.

Cater did not receive a ticket for his tinted windows, nor did police officers find anything illegal in his car each of the four times they stopped him in the part of lower Baldwin Hills known as “The Jungle.”

But his routine — going to the gym, dropping off food at his grandmother’s house — was interrupted.

To Cater, the heavy police presence in his neighborhood is a form of racial profiling — and a potential flashpoint for violence.

“The cops are not knowing what they’re walking into,” said Cater, a plumbing apprentice who recently served jail time for a robbery. “They don’t know who I am or what I’m thinking. I don’t know what they’re thinking. It’s a dangerous recipe.”

Metro Sgt. Jeritt Severns — who was watching as Cater’s car was searched — wound up later that night at an apartment building near Normandie and West Slauson avenues, where shots had been fired from the street. Young black men and women reacted angrily when police officers ordered them out of their apartment to line up outside, facing a wall.

“Go find the shooters. Why are you bothering us? Y’all really messing with the wrong people,” a woman said heatedly.

“I’ve been yelled at since I got here. Give me some … respect,” Severns shot back with a profanity, before explaining that his colleagues were trying to make sure that no one inside the apartment was hurt.

“We’re just going to let someone bleed out in there?” a young man with a walker asked incredulously.

Severns, a 19-year veteran, helped supervise 25 officers during the South L.A. operation. On a typical night, he said, they would find several guns and make half a dozen or more felony arrests.

Severns knows the turf well, having worked in South L.A. for years as a patrol officer and as a gang and narcotics officer.

A trim 5 feet 8 with sharp features and colorful tattoos peeking from underneath his long-sleeved blues, Severns is as quick to share photos of his Labrador puppies, Carl and Pete, as he is to expound on his encyclopedic knowledge of local gangs.

As the controversy over police shootings and other deadly force has escalated, he said, he has felt increased animosity from some South L.A. residents.

Severns, who is white, prefers to shave his head so he can slide a helmet on and off more easily. But he has let his hair grow out to cut down on the “skinhead” taunts. He is regularly called “cracker” or “blue-eyed devil,” he said.

To counteract those sentiments, Severns said Metro officers must set an example with their behavior. Only when residents get angry do officers raise their voices, he said.

“If we do stop people for a minor traffic violation, it’s important … that they have a good interaction,” said Severns, 41. “There might be people watching from windows who have a lasting impression. They don’t want to see people yelled at or demeaned.”