Santa Barbara County braces for threat of heavy rain

A fire-ravaged Santa Barbara County is facing threats of moderate to heavy rains Tuesday that could trigger flooding and mudflows, according to forecasters.
Rain began falling Monday evening, but the heaviest downpour is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and last through the afternoon until about 4 p.m., said Stuart Seto of the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
"They're looking at the possibility that they could, right in that burn area, exceed that half an inch per hour that could cause the mud debris flow," Seto said.
A slight chance of a thunderstorm means some areas could see seven-tenths of an inch of rain an hour.
Residents who live in areas at "extreme risk" for debris flows near the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier burn areas were ordered to leave by 8 p.m. Monday.
"Those hills are filled with silt, with rocks, with boulders, there's plenty more up there that could come down," Sheriff Bill Brown told reporters Monday, adding that conditions may be more precarious than in January, before deadly mudslides swept through Montecito. "Don't be fooled into thinking that this can't happen again."
Authorities recommended that those in "high risk" areas leave also, as they face the risk of flooding or being cut off from services and utilities.
A voluntary evacuation order was issued in Ventura County for residents of Matilija Canyon and North Fork.
Montecito is still recovering from devastating mudflows that swept away homes and killed at least 21 people.
