In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, Colorado Boulevard resembled a campsite.

Hundreds of people — and dogs — of all ages lined the street for several blocks, wrapped in sleeping bags and blankets while others warmed themselves with space heaters.

Some campsites were quiet as their occupants wiggled to find some level of comfort on the cold sidewalk.

Others were still ringing in the new year. Just off Colorado Boulevard on Delacey Avenue, a woman twerked at about 3:30 a.m. for a cheering crowd of campers.

Near the MAC store on Colorado Boulevard, tortillas and marshmallows were crushed into the ground.

It’s a tradition that Connor Hayton, 22, of Redlands, and his family love — throwing marshmallows and tortillas loaded with shaving cream at passing cars.

Do people get angry when their car gets hit?

“Sometimes,” Hayton said with a laugh. “I can’t say it’s always fun and games, for sure. Some people will get a little bit angry if you throw a tortilla filled with shaving cream inside of a car — as their windows are rolled down.”

Hayton and his family marked off their patch of asphalt with chalk at 8 a.m. Sunday.

About 3:30 a.m. Monday, Hayton stood in the middle of the carless boulevard, throwing a football with nearby campers. He had no plans to sleep.

Since he was a kid, Hayton has camped out with his family for the Rose Parade.

The same is true for nearby camper Jonathan Garcia, 18, of Pasadena.

Garcia and his friends sat in camp chairs around a fire pit, enjoying each other’s company, but maybe not the 43-degree weather.

Garcia arrived about noon Sunday to start camping with friends, who arrived a few hours early to claim their spot.

The friends played card games and did some people watching, including watching a drunk man get arrested in the middle of Colorado Boulevard.

They’d already seen a lot, and the parade was hours from starting.

Garcia has lost track of how many times he has spent his New Year’s Day at the Rose Parade.

“I’ve done this all of my life,” Garcia said.

Seated next to Garcia, Twila Whitlock, 49, of Burbank, was grateful that Garcia shared some of his campsite space with her family.

It was Whitlock’s first time at the Rose Parade.

The Georgia native has lived in California for 12 years, but this year finally made it out to the parade.

Why?

“The dogs!” she said enthusiastically, especially for 4 a.m.

Donning a Minnie Mouse bow that another camper gave her, Whitlock was excited for the day and appreciative of the new friends she and her 16-year-old daughter, Destiny, and her friend, Sierra, 16, had made.

In a true act of friendship, Whitlock had let Sierra come along, even though, seated on the ground, wrapped in a blanket, the 16-year-old donned a gray and crimson hoodie. Sierra was a University of Oklahoma fan.