LOCAL CALIFORNIA

At least eight people are dead as heavy rains pound Southern California, unleashing mudflows in areas ravaged by wildfires last month. 

Track the latest key details here>>

Santa Barbara County

About 300 people still stuck in Romero Canyon; rescue operations will resume at daybreak

Alene Tchekmedyian
Hot Springs Road in Montecito on Tuesday morning. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
Hot Springs Road in Montecito on Tuesday morning. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

About 300 people remain stuck in their homes in Montecito’s Romero Canyon neighborhood after impassable roads halted rescue operations, officials said.

First-responders plan to launch aerial rescues at daybreak for those residents, all of whom are safe.

“So far there isn’t a concern about anybody being in any potential danger in that area,” said Rosie Narez, a spokeswoman for the multiagency storm response. “There’s no way in or out, so I mean, at some point … you’re going to run out of stuff, so you’re going to need help.”

Authorities said the residents are in a mandatory evacuation zone.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2018, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
49°