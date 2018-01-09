At least eight people are dead as heavy rains pound Southern California, unleashing mudflows in areas ravaged by wildfires last month.
About 300 people still stuck in Romero Canyon; rescue operations will resume at daybreak
About 300 people remain stuck in their homes in Montecito’s Romero Canyon neighborhood after impassable roads halted rescue operations, officials said.
First-responders plan to launch aerial rescues at daybreak for those residents, all of whom are safe.
“So far there isn’t a concern about anybody being in any potential danger in that area,” said Rosie Narez, a spokeswoman for the multiagency storm response. “There’s no way in or out, so I mean, at some point … you’re going to run out of stuff, so you’re going to need help.”
Authorities said the residents are in a mandatory evacuation zone.