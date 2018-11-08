Donate blood
• The American Red Cross urges potential donors to visit www.redcrossblood.org to find a donation location in their area.
• La Reina High School at 106 W. Janss Road had a pre-planned blood drive today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. But because the drive was not equipped to handle a surge in donors after the shooting, Tony Guevara, the head of the school, asked interested donors to sign up at vitalent.org or call (877) 25-VITAL as their first step.
Donate money
• The Rotary Club of Westlake Village, a certified charity on GoFundMe, is accepting donations to support victims.
The last thing Jason Coffman told his son was that he loved him.
Coffman on Thursday morning identified Cody Coffman, 22, as a victim of the shooting the night before at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.
“I cannot believe that it’s happened in my family,” the tearful father told a crowd of reporters. “I don't know how to console or what to say to the other people who are going to go through the same thing as I am. I am so sorry for them. I am speechless and heartbroken.”
The United States is, by a long shot, the global leader in mass shootings, claiming just 5% of the global population but an outsized share -- 31% -- of the world's mass shooters since 1966, a new study finds.
• There will be a community vigil at Thousand Oaks City Hall, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., at 6 p.m.
• Pepperdine University will host a prayer service for the campus community at noon.
• Members of the California Lutheran University community are welcome to gather in Samuelson Chapel to talk, pray and write messages of support.
The Rams issued a statement and several players posted to social media Thursday in reaction to the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks country-music-themed venue located about four miles from the team’s practice facility at Cal Lutheran University.
A dozen people were killed late Wednesday when a gunman opened fire in a Thousand Oaks bar packed with college students. The gunman, identified by law enforcement as 28-year-old Ian David Long of Newbury Park, burst into Borderline Bar & Grill around 11:20 p.m. Witnesses said he was dressed in black as he threw smoke bombs and began shooting.
In order to provide the broadest possible access to information, the Los Angeles Times has lifted its online paywall for stories about the shooting.
Here is The Times' developing coverage:
Gov. Jerry Brown released a statement Thursday morning on Twitter in response to the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill, where 12 people were killed by a gunman.
Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris also expressed their condolences and directed families looking for loved ones to available resources.