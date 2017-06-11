LOCAL CALIFORNIA

Tens of thousands of people are taking to the streets today in Hollywood and West Hollywood in a human rights march that replaces the iconic L.A. Pride parade.

Inspired by the massive women's marches that took place the day after President Trump's inauguration, this year's parade can best be described as a symbol of the Trump era — a protest march, complete with a hashtag in its name: the #ResistMarch.

    #ResistMarch and rally wraps up with Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles singing 'This Land is Your Land'

