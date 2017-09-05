LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Schools across California braced for news on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. On Tuesday, Trump announced he would phase out the program.
  • Regardless of the decision, Dreamers are defiant. Some want to be publicly identified as they tell their stories, despite potential repercussions.
How to find help if you're a Dreamer

Sonali Kohli
(Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
As confusion swirls about the future for DACA beneficiaries, local school districts and colleges are reiterating their support for DACA students. Here are websites and links for Dreamers looking for legal resources:

Times reporter Rosanna Xia contributed to this post. 

