Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Schools across California braced for news on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. On Tuesday, Trump announced he would phase out the program.
- Regardless of the decision, Dreamers are defiant. Some want to be publicly identified as they tell their stories, despite potential repercussions.
How to find help if you're a Dreamer
|Sonali Kohli
As confusion swirls about the future for DACA beneficiaries, local school districts and colleges are reiterating their support for DACA students. Here are websites and links for Dreamers looking for legal resources:
- We are one L.A. Unified: Standing with immigrant families: Los Angeles Unified School District has published immigration guides in both Spanish and English, directing families to many low-cost legal resources and attorneys around L.A.
- The University of California Immigrant Legal Services Center, based in UC Davis, offers legal representation and advice.
- University of California Undocumented Student Services: Individual UC campuses also have resource teams and programs for students who came into the country without legal permission, listed on this page.
- The California State University system lists campus-based support resources for students and employees as well as legal support services throughout California, by county.
Times reporter Rosanna Xia contributed to this post.