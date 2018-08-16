Supt. Austin Beutner meets with head of L.A. teachers union, outlines possible deal

Los Angeles schools Supt. Austin Beutner met Wednesday with the head of the teachers union and outlined a possible contract deal. But it’s not clear that the terms would be acceptable to the union, which has scheduled a strike authorization vote.
The meeting is described in a follow-up letter, obtained by The Times, from Beutner to Alex Caputo-Pearl, president of United Teachers Los Angeles.
In the letter, Beutner noted that other district unions have settled for raises totaling about 6% over three years. The same deal is available for teachers, Beutner said.
“With raises totaling about 6%, these agreements demonstrate the district’s commitment to our school leaders, teacher’s assistants, bus drivers, custodians, food service employees and librarians who, alongside teachers, work tirelessly every day to make each of our schools places of great teaching and learning,” Beutner wrote.
“L.A. Unified aims to reach a similar agreement with UTLA in this bargaining process.”
The district’s official offer to the union has been less than 6% — with district negotiators saying they wanted to see more compromise from the union before going further. But it is no surprise that 6% would be the district’s target.
The teachers union wants a 6.5% raise retroactive to July 1, 2016, and possible raises over the following three years. The union also is calling for reduced class sizes, “ending overtesting” of students and “placing reasonable accountability measures” on independently operated charter schools, most of which are nonunion.
Charters compete with the district for students — and the funding that follows them to the schools where they enroll.
District officials contend that the union’s proposal would increase an annual spending deficit from about $500 million to about $1.3 billion, rapidly consuming reserves.
The two sides are officially at impasse, which means a mediator will come in to assist with negotiations. The mediation stage is a prelude to a possible strike. So is the strike authorization vote, which would allow union leaders to call a strike without going back to the membership for approval.
“I am available to meet with you at any time in advance of the mediation date if you feel we can chart a quicker path to an agreement,” Beutner said in the letter.
Beutner also suggested that the Wednesday meeting was cordial, which would mark a contrast with union statements sharply critical of Beutner.
“We found common ground today on a number of issues and we need to build on that,” Beutner wrote. “Our students, their families and the communities we serve are waiting for us to resolve this.”
The union leadership was not immediately available for comment Wednesday night.