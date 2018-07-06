Bird scooters — so much fun, so damn dangerous

Amid an avalanche of unflattering publicity, Bird has also launched what it calls a pledge to “Save Our Sidewalks” and has asked the CEOs of other similar companies — Limebike, Ofo, Mobike and Jump — to sign on. Each company would commit to reducing street clutter by putting their bikes and scooters only where they are used, to refrain from expanding unless vehicles are used three times a day, and to remitting $1 per vehicle per day to cities for bike lanes and safety programs.