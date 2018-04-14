Miloš Forman, Oscar-winning Czech director of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest,' dies at 86

Forman, who died Friday at the age of 86 according to the Czech news agency CTK as reported by Reuters, won two Academy Awards for directing 1975's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and 1984's "Amadeus." He was nominated again in 1997 for "The People vs. Larry Flynt," and his earlier films "The Fireman's Ball" and "Loves of a Blonde" were nominated for best foreign language film.