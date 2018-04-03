Video revealed boy's handprints deep in L.A. sewer system, leading to his rescue

They studied maps of the closed sewage pipe system, which stretches hundreds of feet, and sent a camera attached to a flotation device 300 feet down a pipe. They set up at different areas, including the L.A. River and a drain near Chevy Chase Drive, hoping the boy would come through one of the pipes. The Fire Department dispatched swift-water rescue teams in case Jesse wound up in the river and urban search-and-rescue crews in case they needed to extricate him from a small space.