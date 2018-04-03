Video revealed boy's handprints deep in L.A. sewer system, leading to his rescue

After hours of searching for Jesse Hernandez, the 13-year-old boy who fell into a vast network of city sewer tunnels beneath Griffith Park, rescuers had seen no sign of him.
So late Sunday night, city workers launched two cameras into the 1.2-mile span of pipe where they had narrowed their search. Each camera had lights and was strapped to a floating platform that resembled a mini-surfboard.
This turned out to be the key to finding Jesse early Monday morning, alive and relatively unhurt.
The cameras slowly cruised through the pipes, tethered to nearby trucks through 1,000-foot video cables, said Adel Hagekhalil, assistant director of the Bureau of Sanitation. The crews, Hagekhalil said, worked methodically, inserting cameras into maintenance hatches that pop up every 1,000 feet or so, and peered at the live feed on video screens inside their trucks for signs of life.
At 4 a.m., footage from one camera showed smeared handprints along the wall of the sewer, as if Jesse had thrown out his hands to brace himself against the flow, Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said. Further down the pipe, workers saw a mark that suggested the boy had thrown his shoulder against the wall.
Intending to feed a camera in and look for more evidence closer to the handprints, maintenance workers headed to a hatch on a westbound lane of the 134 Freeway, just north of the 5 Freeway, shortly before 5 a.m. Monday. The California Highway patrol shut down the lane of traffic, and sanitation workers opened the hatch.
They were expecting to see a well-like vault leading to dark, rushing water below. Instead, Jesse peered up at them from 11 feet down, wedged into the maintenance shaft and calling for help.
The boy was wet, cold and scared, Scott said.
Fire officials said they had searched about 6,400 feet of pipe in a network that parallels the L.A. River and crosses under freeways.
They studied maps of the closed sewage pipe system, which stretches hundreds of feet, and sent a camera attached to a flotation device 300 feet down a pipe. They set up at different areas, including the L.A. River and a drain near Chevy Chase Drive, hoping the boy would come through one of the pipes. The Fire Department dispatched swift-water rescue teams in case Jesse wound up in the river and urban search-and-rescue crews in case they needed to extricate him from a small space.
"That place is a maze," Los Angeles police Sgt. Bruno La Hoz said Sunday evening.
The pipe system has varying depths of water moving at roughly 15 mph. Rescuers couldn't enter the drainage area themselves because of the hazardous environment, said David Ortiz, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The pipe into which Jesse fell runs parallel to the 134 Freeway, then veers south near the 5, eventually branching off into a series of smaller pipes on the east side of the L.A. River. The pipe was built in 1965.
The structure above it, where Jesse was playing, was decommissioned in the 1980s, but the pipe itself was active and carrying sewage, officials said. The structure in the sanitation yard was built decades ago to vent hydrogen sulfide gas from the sewer pipes and introduce fresh air into the pipes.
The sewage in the pipe would have been moving fast enough — and the walls would be slimy enough — that Jesse would have been swept along without being able to walk or crawl, officials said.
For all the searching, the rescue seemed almost matter-of-fact.
Sanitation workers removed a manhole cover and spotted the boy looking up at them.
"Once I pulled the lid off the manhole cover he was just like right there," the worker told police in a recorded call.