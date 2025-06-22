Advertisement
California

Six SoCal teens, as young as 14, shot at party, police say. Five suffer life-threatening injuries

An aerial view of Moreno Valley.
The sun sets over Moreno Valley, where half a dozen teens ranging from 14 to 18 years old were shot late Saturday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Carlos De LoeraStaff Writer 

Six teens were shot at a party in Moreno Valley on Saturday, with five suffering life-threatening injuries, according to Riverside County officials.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the 12000 block of Orchid Lane in the Inland Empire city at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies initially found one male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds but later discovered four additional males at the scene who also had been shot.

The victims’ injuries were described as “life-threatening” after they were treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. A sixth male teenager who arrived at the hospital separately with gunshot wounds was later determined also to have been involved in the incident.

The age of the victims ranged from 14 to 18 years old.

Sheriff’s deputies were unable to determine a suspect at the crime scene and were uncertain how the shooting unfolded. Officials were still investigating the case Sunday afternoon.

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter with De Los, the Los Angeles Times vertical that explores Latino culture and identity. He previously worked at The Times as a reporter with the Fast Break team, a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

