More all-time heat records broken as California broils

California’s history-making heat wave set new all-time records for the second day in a row.

Salinas and King City each reached all-time high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service, of 107 and 115 degrees respectively.

Numerous records were set for the day Saturday, including in San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa and at Oakland International Airport.

On Friday, downtown San Francisco hit 106 degrees, breaking an all-time record that goes back 150 years.

On the north coast in Eureka, that city tied an all-time record Friday with a 87 degree reading.

Triple-digital heat also slammed Southern California, helping fuel a fire in the Verdugo Mountains that has burned more than 5,000 acres and destroyed three homes.

The heat will continue Sunday, with inland thunderstorms and winds likely due to the remains of Tropical Storm Lidia.

The Bay Area is also expecting a broiling Sunday.

