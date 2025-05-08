Advertisement
California

Can new patrol vehicles crack down on ‘video game-styled’ driving in California?

A new CHP patrol vehicle.
The California Highway Patrol is deploying new specially marked patrol vehicles across the state starting this month.
(California Highway Patrol)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 

The California Highway Patrol is deploying new patrol vehicles in hopes of cracking down on what the agency called “video game-styled” driving.

The vehicles, 100 Dodge Durangos, will be paired with a fleet of Dodge Chargers and Ford Explorers to “observe the most reckless and dangerous behaviors without immediate detection,” according to a CHP news release.

“The new vehicles give our officers an important advantage,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement. “They will allow us to identify and stop drivers who are putting others at risk, while still showing a professional and visible presence once enforcement action is needed.”

New CHP patrol vehicles.
The new vehicles come in a variety of colors and have a version of the traditional CHP vehicle markings in sharp contrast on their doors.
(California Highway Patrol)

The vehicles will be placed in various regions across the state starting this week. All 100 patrol units will be stationed along California’s busiest roads and highways by June.

More than 390,000 vehicle crashes happen in California every year, and there are 1,000 daily reports of reckless driving, the agency said. CHP officers issued nearly 18,000 citations last year to people who were speeding at more than 100 mph.

Speed is a factor in about 30% of crashes, according to the CHP.

“Our goal remains the same: reduce injuries, prevent fatalities, and restore a sense of safety on California’s roadways,” according to the release. “We urge all drivers to obey speed limits, avoid aggressive behavior, and share the road responsibly.”

Summer Lin

