Forum owners sue Inglewood over efforts to lure Clippers

The owner of the Forum, the famous Southern California concert and sports arena, has filed a claim for damages against the city of Inglewood for quietly entering into a deal to possibly build a new Los Angeles Clippers arena just down the street.

The Inglewood City Council last month approved a negotiating agreement with the Clippers that could lead to the construction of an arena for the NBA team across from the future home of the NFL’s Chargers and Rams.

The Madison Square Garden Co. claims in a filing Wednesday that Inglewood Mayor James Butts used a bait-and-switch strategy to coerce Forum executives into clearing the way for the project.

Butts declined comment to the Daily Breeze newspaper, which reported the claim that’s often a precursor to a lawsuit.