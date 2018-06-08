L.A. County registrar seeks independent review on missing ballots

The Los Angeles County elections chief said Friday that he was seeking an independent review after more than 118,000 people were left off voter rosters this week.
State and county leaders had demanded answers after the massive error led to confusion and frustration at the polls. The foul-up affected roughly 2.3% of registered voters across the county and 35% of its polling places.
“The magnitude of this situation and the impact on public trust and confidence in the elections process is of great concern,” Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said in a statement Friday.
Logan said it was “critical” to get an independent assessment of what occurred, along with “a comprehensive analysis with reported findings, recommendations and evaluation to bolster the security protocols employed in future elections” and to provide a fuller explanation to elected officials and the public.
The office announced that it had asked for help from county officials to bring in an independent party to do the review. Its immediate priority, it said, was speeding up the processing of provisional ballots that were cast by voters who showed up at their polling places and discovered that they were not listed on the roster.
Letters will be sent to affected voters telling them that their provisional ballots were counted, the office said, and some may also receive emails and robocalls.
Although such voters were supposed to be provided with provisional ballots — which are counted after they are verified as being from registered voters — some political leaders fear that frustrated voters may have simply given up and left without casting ballots.
Some voters described confusion at the polls as workers grappled with the missing names: County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said that one of her aides had to ask five times for a provisional ballot before one was given to her. Poll workers told the woman to try voting at another precinct, Kuehl said.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Wednesday that he was “gravely concerned” and asked the county registrar to provide him with a detailed report on the cause of the debacle. He had also suggested that the county office seek help from an independent expert.
The county Board of Supervisors also called for an investigation Wednesday at a hastily called hearing. At that meeting, Logan told county supervisors that the error involved the names printed on the rosters for polling places, calling it “a data issue and it is a system issue that absolutely needs to be resolved.”
Election officials pledged Friday to provide “a full report and accounting of the issue and corrective action as requested by the Board of Supervisors and the Secretary of State.”
The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a national nonprofit, also sent a letter Thursday to Logan expressing “grave concerns” about the missing names.
The letter asked Logan to provide detailed information, including what information poll workers were given prior to election day regarding use of provisional ballots, and whether the affected voters have been informed that their names have been restored to the rosters.