Fast-moving Creek fire threatens homes in Sylmar area, burns 1,000 acres

Los Angeles County firefighters were battling a 1,000-acre brush fire Tuesday morning near Sylmar, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds.
The Creek fire broke out off Little Tujunga Canyon Road around 4 a.m. and was threatening homes north of the 210 Freeway.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was ordering evacuations.
A large group of firefighters was on the scene, and up to eight water-dropping helicopters were hitting the fire, trying to slow its progress.
The blaze comes as firefighters are dealing with a fast-moving, wind-fueled wildfire that swept into the city of Ventura, burning 31,000 acres, destroying homes and forcing 27,000 people to evacuate. About 150 structures — including at least one large apartment complex — were consumed by flames, and many more were threatened as the fire crept about a quarter-mile from Ventura City Hall.
