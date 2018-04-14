Deported veteran who has advocated for others becomes a U.S. citizen

Noncitizens generally must be green card holders to serve in the military. Because they served, they don't have to wait the three to five years required for other noncitizens to naturalize, but U.S. citizenship doesn't happen automatically. They still have to pass the same tests and go through the screening process. Like any green card holder, noncitizens who serve or have served in the military can be deported if they are convicted of certain crimes.