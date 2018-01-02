Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Chittenden, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning one mile from Chittenden, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:41 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 3.7 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was seven miles from Prunedale, Calif., eight miles from Watsonville, Calif. and eight miles from Gilroy, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been seven earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

