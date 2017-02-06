Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Angwin

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Monday morning eight miles from Angwin, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:02 a.m. PST at a depth of 4.3 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 17 miles from Napa, 19 miles from Sonoma and 20 miles from Vacaville.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.