Earthquake: 5.7 quake strikes near Hawthorne, Nev.

A shallow magnitude 5.7 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning 14 miles from Hawthorne, Nev., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:22 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 56 miles from Gardnerville Ranchos, Nev., 69 miles from South Lake Tahoe, Calif., 70 miles from Carson City, Nev. and 84 miles from Fernley, Nev.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

