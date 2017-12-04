Growing evacuations from Ventura County wildfire

Here are the evacuation orders for the Ventura County Fire:

· 436 homes east of Dickenson Road, north of Monte Vista Drive along Highway 150 and South of Thomas Aquinas College to the area of Bridge Road.

· 154 homes west of Dickenson Road to Atmore Road, north of Foothill Road and west to Wheeler Canyon Road

· 213 homes north of Highway 150 from Koenigstein Road west to the Dennison Grade, north to Reeves Road, east to McAndrew Road and north to Grand Avenue.

· Ondulando and Clear Point neighborhoods in Ventura.

-Areas north of Foothill Road.

Here are the evacution shelters:

Ventura County Fairgrounds at Miners Building (Includes an Animal Shelter for all types of animals.) – 10 W Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA 93001

Nordhoff High School -1401 Maricopa Hwy, Ojai, CA 93023