Some fire hydrants didn't work because of power outages or other problems, firefighters say

The combination of power outages and a rapidly spreading fire have caused problems for firefighters battling the Thomas fire.

Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Steve Kaufmann said that because of various power outages, some pumping systems in the area were inoperable.

Some fire hydrants could not get water pumped to them because there was no power, officials said, though it was unclear how many hydrants were affected.

Early Tuesday, as the fire was approaching Ventura, officials said they struggled with hydrants not working.

MORE: Southern California fires live updates »

The powerful winds that were spreading the fire also were blamed for significant blackouts across the region that left more than 260,000 customers without power.

At one point Monday night, Southern California Edison said that 180,000 customers in Ventura County and 83,000 in Santa Barbara had lost power.

Blackouts also were reported in parts of the San Fernando Valley.

In Ojai, the entire water system went down — including hydrants and drinking water. The pumping system there was damaged by the fire.

This morning, Kaufmann said, the water district sent crews to fix the damage, but he didn’t know the status of the repairs.

“It definitely presented a challenge to us,” he said.